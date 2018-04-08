In a new study, researchers found that eating meat regularly can increase the risk of heart disease by 60 percent. On the other hand, plant-based proteins were found to be good for the organ.

Researchers at Loma Linda University School of Public Health in California, AgroParisTech, and the Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique in Paris came to the conclusion after analyzing data from over 81,000 participants.

So, if you want to reduce the consumption of meat, or completely stop having it, here are five plant-based proteins that you can add to your diet:

Lentils

Lentils are a great source of protein -- for every cup of lentils (198 g), one would receive 18 grams of protein. It can use in a variety of dishes, from salads to soups. Moreover, lentils also contain a good amount of fiber which is good for promoting a healthy gut. It is also rich in manganese, iron and a good amount of antioxidants.

Chickpeas and Beans

Chickpeas and different varieties of beans such as kidney, pinto and black, contain high amounts of protein. Per cup of beans, chickpeas contain about 15 grams of protein. They are also a good source of carbs, iron, fiber, folate, potassium, phosphorus and manganese. Moreover, a diet rich in beans, chickpeas, and other legumes can help control blood sugar levels, decrease cholesterol, lower blood pressure and even help in reducing belly fat.

Green Peas

Green peas contain 9 grams of protein per cup. They're also a good source of iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, fiber, manganese and other vitamins.

Nuts

Nuts are also a great source of protein. Just one ounce (28 grams) contains around 5–7 grams of protein, depending on the type of nut. They are also a great source of fiber, healthy fats, iron, calcium, magnesium, selenium, phosphorus, vitamin E and certain B vitamins. However, the same cannot be said about roasted nuts. It's always good to go for raw and natural nuts.