'Meaningful expansion of partnership': PM Modi on outcome of meeting with Jordan King

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared the outcomes of his Jordan visit and said that these mark a "meaningful expansion" of the partnership between the two nations.

The Prime Minister on Monday met with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the Al Husseiniya Palace, and proposed that both countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to $5 billion.

PM Modi also called for collaboration between Jordan's digital payment system and India's United Payments Interface(UPI).

On the occasion of the visit, the two sides finalised MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "These outcomes mark a meaningful expansion of the India-Jordan partnership. Our cooperation in new and renewable energy reflects a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security and climate responsibility."

He further said that the collaboration in water resources management and development will help both nations to share best practices in conservation, efficiency and technology, ensuring long-term water security.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora will open new avenues for heritage conservation, tourism and academic exchanges.

"The renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme (2025-2029) will deepen people-to-people ties. Sharing our digital innovations will support Jordan's digital transformation and promote inclusive governance," PM Modi added.

These agreements would give a major boost to India-Jordan bilateral ties and friendship.

Additionally, during their meeting, both leaders shared perspectives on the developments in the region and on other global issues. They reiterated the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts being made to achieve a durable peace in the region.

(With inputs from IANS)