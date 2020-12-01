Jonathan Bennett who gained immense fame for his role as Aaron Samuels in Hollywood comedy classic Mean Girls is engaged to his boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan.

The actor shared adorable photos on Instagram and captioned them 'I said yes! And ugly cried like a crazy person. So excited to share this moment, from the custom rings he had made for us with @kayjewelers to the song he wrote and sang for me. Can't wait to show you the video this week. But for right now just this moment of joy. #engaged #sponsored.'

Apart from Mean Girls, Jonathan Bennett also stars in the groundbreaking new holiday movie The Christmas House which may get a digital release later this year.

The Christmas House was recently one of the trending talks on social media for being the first of the network's holiday films to star a gay lead.

Mean Girls had prominently marked the career of Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Mc Adams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Tina Fey and Jonathan Bennett. Rachel Mc Adams went on to have quite the successful career in Hollywood, where she also featured in Oscar-nominated films such as Spotlight. S

he also became iconic for her performance as Irene Adler, in Robert Downey Jr starrer Sherlock Holmes. Amanda Seyfried too, in the latter part of her career, was seen getting involved in roles which allowed her to explore as an actress, such as Les Miserable, Red Riding Hood, and two musicals, Mamma Mia and Mamma Mia Here We Go Again.