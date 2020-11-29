Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14 has shaken the nation. SSR's ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande stood by the late actor's family during tough and turbulent times. Ankita has been quite upfront about the whole situation and has lent her support in the fight for SSR's justice.

And now the actress is all set to pay tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in an upcoming award function.

Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput shares rehearsal video

Ankita Lokhande is practicing hard for an upcoming dance performance at the Zee Rishte Awards. She will pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita shared a video sneak peek of her practice session on Instagram on Saturday. It shows her at a dance studio, rehearsing her steps with her dance partner. Ankita wrote:

"This time, it's very different and difficult to perform. From me to you. it's painful !!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta,"

Fans showered her with words of love and encouragement.

Her fans showered her with words of encouragement. "This time, it hurts. I wish he was there, on the other side," read a comment. "Really excited to see this tribute for@shushantsinghrajput," read another comment.

Another fan wrote, "Yes damn difficult it is to see u dance to such a nice tune without SSR......justice for SSR."

Ankita and Sushant's relationship

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput starred together in ZeeTV serial Pavitra Rishta, where they fell in love with each other. Ankita was in a six-year relationship with Sushant that ended in 2016.

Current relationship of Ankita Lokhande

Ankita is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain, and her social media timeline is flooded with mushy pictures of her and Vicky.