Tanushree Dutta, who had some time ago initiated a #MeToo movement in India, is reportedly set to come back with a short film on sexual harassments faced by women in Bollywood and other fields of work.

To be released on March 8 (International Women's Day), the short film will showcase acts of sexual exploitation carried out by men in power not just in Bollywood but also in other work places.

Reportedly to be titled as "Guardian Angel", the short film will have an online release. According to reports, the movie will deal with the issue of "wilful exploitation of young newcomers in showbiz" and other fields.

It is still not clear if the short film will portray real incidents of sexual harassment as it will reportedly be based on a new format of "reality meets fiction". This short film will also bring Tanushree back in front of cameras, and she will also be a part of the writing team.

Now, another interesting thing to look for is if Tanushree will showcase her alleged case of sexual harassment in the hands of veteran actor Nana Patekar. She had made headlines last year by accusing Nana of sexually harassing her during the shooting of Horn Ok Please a decade ago.

While Nana had denied the allegations, soon many other names from the industry were dragged into cases of sexual exploitation. Renowned actors, directors and singers like Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan among many others were brought under the scanner.