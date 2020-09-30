In the wake of #MeToo movement, actress Payal Ghosh recently made shocking allegations on Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap. The actress claimed that she was assaulted and raped by the director seven years ago at Anurag's house. After the complaint was lodged by the actress, the Mumbai Police has asked Anurag Kashyap to appear at the Versova Police station tomorrow.

As per the reports by ANI, the Mumbai Police has asked him to summon at Versova Police station on October 1, 2020, i.e. tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor Payal Ghosh.

Payal not only filed the complaint but also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked for his support in the matter. Following the footsteps of Kangana Ranaut, Payal has also asked for the Y level security from the government claiming that her life might be in great danger

Anurag Kashyap has called these allegations 'Baseless'

Anurag Kashyap was shocked with the allegations made against him by the actress and claimed that he was being framed. Seeking a legal solution to the matter, Anurag issued a statement through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani which read, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest."

FIR against Anurag Kashyap

The FIR was registered against the filmmaker on 22 September at the Versova Police Station under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

While the investigation is still on against Anurag Kashyap, many celebs have come in support of the filmmaker. From actors like Tapsee Pannu, Anjana Sukhani to ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj, all have come in support of Kashyap and condemned the misuse of #MeToo movement.