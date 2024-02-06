Instagram is one of the most used social media apps and every age group uses it for videos, photos and trends. Every week, a new viral trend takes over Instagrammers and celebrities who are active on social media often hop on to the latest trend.

This month began with a new viral trend which is called "Me at 21'', netizens and celebrities are sharing throwback pictures of them on Instagram stories.

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Kajol have joined the Me at 21 trend. And the latest to join the trend is Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Smriti Irani takes you down the memory lane with her throwback pic.

On Sunday, Smriti Irani delighted her fans by sharing a stunning throwback picture from her modelling days on her Instagram profile.

The picture is a close-up shot from one of Smriti Irani's photoshoots. She looks mesmerizingly beautiful. In the picture, the minister can be seen wearing a floral outfit, her hair set in soft curls as she poses for the camera.

Her stunning picture soon went viral and received comments from celebrities like Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi and Maniesh Paul.

Ekta Kapoor was the first to comment on her viral picture.

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "This girl I know! I saw her n decide she is my star..."

"A rose is a rose is a rose," actor Mouni Roy commented.

Actor Mandira Bedi wrote, "Wow!!! that is such a sweet picture"

Another mentioned, "Graceful then and now."

Smriti Irani made her debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunkii... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She often shares pictures and videos from her Kyunki days.

Smiri has been Minister of Women and Child Development since 2019, and also Minister of Minority Affairs since 2022.

Other celebs who joined the Me at 21 trend

Priyanka Chopra shared three pictures on her Instagram stories.

Kareena Kapoor shared two images from her film Asoka. The first picture features Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan from the film.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a throwback picture of herself when she was 21.

Kangana Ranaut was the latest to join the viral social media trend of "let's see you at 21". She shared three pictures of her on her Instagram story.

Kangana wrote, "I am very proud of myself at 21, I was already financially supporting my family, National Award winner and ruffling many feathers."

Kajol also shared a throwback picture of herself.