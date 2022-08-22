The economic offence wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday produced a challan against a Kupwara man for allegedly duping a family on the pretext of providing admission to their wards in the Post Graduate courses outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The economic offence wing of the crime branch Kashmir produced a challan against Wiqar Manzoor Wani son of Manzoor Ahmad Wani resident of Lidderwan Trehgam Kupwara before the court in the case pertains to the cheating and grabbing complainant hard earned money on the pretext of providing admission to his daughter in Post Graduate course outside the J&K", spokesman of crime branch said in a statement.

The case has been registered upon receipt of a written complaint, wherein it was alleged that Wiqar Manzoor was running a consultancy under the name of M/s HIIT at Parraypora Srinagar.

Cheater promises MD seats outside J&K in lieu of Rs 10 lakh

The complainant's daughter had graduated in MBBS and approached the said consultancy for arranging admission of his daughter in Post Graduate course outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Wiqar Manzoor Wani promised admission to the complainant's daughter for which the complainant paid an amount of Rs. 10 lakhs to him, but neither admission was arranged nor the money paid was returned.

During the course of the probe, it came to the fore that the complainant had paid an amount of Rs.10 lakh to Wiqar Manzoor Wani for providing admission to his daughter, but the accused failed to arrange the admission to a Post Graduate seat outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Subsequently, a preliminary verification was conducted, which culminated in the registration of a case.

Another student was also cheated for a PG seat

According to the crime branch, during the investigation, the crime branch Kashmir received another complaint against the said accused person with the allegation that Wiqar Manzoor Wani has grabbed an amount of Rs. 9 lakh on the pretext of providing admission outside Jammu and Kashmir to the son of another complainant.

Accordingly, the said complaint was clubbed with the instant case and has been made part of the instant case. The investigation conducted has proved the allegations and accordingly chargesheet has been produced in the court of law against the accused person.