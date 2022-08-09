After cancelling the list of over 7,200 candidates who have cleared written examinations of Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs) following the detection of fraud, the Jammu and Kashmir Government made it clear that jobs are not for sale in the Union Territory.

Speaking on the employment opportunities across the Union Territory, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, stated that "there was a wrong perception that there were no jobs in J&K."

"Let me tell you that the J&K government has given the highest number of civilian jobs in its history last year. Jobs are there but they are not in the market for sale," the Chief Secretary said.

The spokesman of the J&K government said that for the first time in history recruitments have been done on a merit basis, in a transparent manner which is a living example of how a corruption-free, transparent and just system contributes to the progress of the marginalized class and wherever wrongdoings were alleged, an investigation was launched by credible and top law enforcement agencies.

Govt sets example in PSI exams

The spokesman of the government said that recently, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, cancelled the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police after some aspirants alleged that the process was not carried out fairly. The complaint of the candidates was acted upon promptly and an inquiry committee was set up.

"The panel pointed out discrepancies in the selection process. Without wasting any time, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cancelled the list and made it clear that no one will be selected through a backdoor," the spokesman said.

CBI conducts raids at 30 locations on Friday

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 30 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Bangalore in connection with the fraud in the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors.

After the cancellation of the recruitment process, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also recommended a probe by the country's premier investigation agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the entire episode.

Raids were conducted at 28 locations in Jammu, one at Srinagar, and a house in Bangalore. The CBI has registered a case on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused including then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-Official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; Owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and unknown others on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police on 27.03.2022, conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

J&K Govt introduces numerous self-employment schemes

During the past three years, the government has introduced numerous self-employment schemes to help youngsters to set up their ventures. Mission youth has been one of the most rewarding initiatives on behalf of the J&K administration.