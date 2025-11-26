MCX shares surged 3.21 per cent on Wednesday to hit a new lifetime high of Rs 10,139.50 per share, marking the first time the stock has crossed the Rs 10,000 level since its market debut.

This rise also extended the stock's winning streak to three consecutive sessions.

The commodity exchange and data platform company has now broken past its previous record high of Rs 9,975, which was touched on November 20.

MCX has delivered a strong performance over the past month, jumping 13 per cent at a time when the BSE Sensex has gained only 0.26 per cent.

The stock has also soared 130 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 4,410.10, recorded on March 11.

In late October, MCX faced a technical glitch that delayed the start of trading on October 28.

The exchange later confirmed that it had identified the cause of the issue and taken corrective steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The company said its trading systems are stable and well-prepared to support growing market volumes.

In its financial results, MCX reported strong growth for the first half of FY26. The company's consolidated net profit rose 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 400.66 crore between April and September.

Operating revenue increased 44 per cent to Rs 747.44 crore during the same period, while EBITDA grew 53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 544.46 crore.

On a quarterly basis, MCX posted almost flat revenue compared to ₹373.21 crore in Q1FY26.

However, net profit dipped 2.82 per cent from Rs 203.19 crore in the previous quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, Indian share markets opened higher on Wednesday, supported by strong global cues.

The Sensex rose 260 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 84,847, while the Nifty gained 88 points, or 0.34 per cent, to trade at 25,973 during early trading session.

