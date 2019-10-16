Fans would generally know Kevin Feige as the person in charge of the MCU at Marvel studios - the producer that headed all 23 films released over the period of 10 years since the debut of Iron Man. But a new report now reveals that the MCU boss has been given another title as Marvel Entertainment's chief creative officer and it comes with a sleeve of new responsibility and control over Marvel properties which is likely to dramatically affect the future of MCU as well.

Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment have remained as separate entities or two divisions since 2015 due to corporate restructuring. So far, Feige was only in charge of the film division (MCU). But as per Disney's announcement (via: THR), the new restructuring puts Marvel Television and Marvel Family Entertainment also under Feige's belt.

It is currently unclear how the changes/new structure would affect Marvel's current TV head, Jeph Loeb.

but this means Marvel TV shows such as Netflix series', Hulu shows along with others like Agents of SHIELD, Legion and The Gifted are now all under the same Marvel Studios banner. Added to that, the MCU boss will also oversee Marvel comics.

According to Variety:

Dan Buckley will remain president of Marvel Entertainment. He will continue to oversee publishing both creative and editorial, reporting to Feige. Buckley will also oversee publishing operations, sales, creative services, games, licensing and events, reporting in those areas to Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter.

Even in the case of Marvel Comics, Buckley would report to Feige if he has any concerns rather than Perlmutter.

Currently, a clause on character rights of Marvel Netflix TV shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage and Netflix prevent Disney from rebooting or including those characters in new series or films until 2020.

The future remains bright as Feige now has the ability to create a multi-verse if he intended, with all Marvel films and TV shows existing under one banner.