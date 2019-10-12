Since Disney absorbed much of Fox in the $71 billion acquisition, the future of Deadpool in the MCU has been a topic of conversation among fans. Though even star Ryan Reynolds assured earlier this year that the much-awaited Deadpool 3 has been in works - a new update suggests the project/character's future itself may have hit a snag.

Before the Disney/Fox merger, A Deadpool spin-off title, X-force was expected to go into production sometime earlier this March. But even Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld addressed the axing blaming the merger as the main reason.

Even while the Merc with a mouth's future in the MCU is uncertain, the writers of the first two Deadpool film, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, are hopeful of exploring the R-rated universe.

"The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well," Wernick told io9 while promoting their upcoming film, Zombieland: Double Tap.

Currently, "It's all undetermined, though," added Reese. Fortunately, the uncertainty, however, hadn't stopped the two writers from exploring Marvel's lore of rich universe with wonderful heroes as well as villains. But Reese continued to add that it was all "about figuring out how and when" can the new characters be brought into the cinematic universe.

Reynolds' busy schedule also plays a vital role. But moreover, it must also be noted that at present, Marvel Studios might have a bit too many projects in development with two different units of division working on Disney plus MCU based series (WandaVision, Loki etc) Marvel Television shows (Helstrom) and various feature films. Here's what Reese said:

"[Plus] Ryan [Reynolds] is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don't know," the writer continued. "[Marvel Studios] is figuring out the next version of the MCU obviously and that's its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool in there and the X-Men and stuff, and it's crazy."

Perhaps, the X-Men universe characters' from Fox might not be the first priority for now.

On the bright side, Disney's CEO Bog Iger has assured that the family-friendly studio will go on to make R-rated movies like Deadpool with careful branding.