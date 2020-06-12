Kannada actress Mayuri Kyatari has married her long-time boyfriend on Friday, 12 June. The Kannada actress has tied the knot with Arun, who works in a private firm, in simple event in the presence of their family members.

As per the reports, they have been childhood friends and have been in a relationship for about 10 years. The couple tied the knot in a temple as per the Hindu customs.

After tying the knot, Mayuri formally announced about her wedding on her Instagram and wrote, "Yes I am married❤️ 12/06/2020 10 years of friendship given a meaning today ❤️ Vl update more shortly. [sic]"

The actress had given a hint of her wedding two weeks ago when she shared a picture and said that she was "feeling special."