Team India got a major blow at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out with a toe injury and opener Mayank Agarwal has been named as the replacement. Shankar was not in the squad for the India-England match due to the injury.

Shankar suffered the injury while facing Jasprit Bumrah at the nets. According to IANS, the 28-year-old has been ruled out of the tournament and BCCI is going to make a formal request to ICC to call in a replacement.

Right-handed batsman Mayank Agarwal who is replacing Shankar has played two test matches having a total of 195 runs with 77 being his highest which he scored against Australia. He made his debut in Australia, December 2018.

On the eve of the England game, Kohli had praised Vijay Shankar and said, "So you can't really sit down and pinpoint things. But I personally felt that he (Shankar) looked really solid. There's not much that needs to be tinkered with. Sometimes in cricket, you just need a bit of luck to get over from 30 to 60, and then you play a defining knock for the team. He's very close to that, and we're very confident that he's going to end up playing that kind of knock for us."

This will be a huge blow for team India and the injury problems are continuing with Shikar Dhawan already out of the tournament. India will next face Bangladesh at the Edgbaston on July 2.