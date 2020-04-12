As the world celebrates the Easter weekend under coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 12 extended Easter greetings and prayed that this day gives added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19.

"Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet." With the whole world is under lockdown in their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are prohibited from church-going and attending mass sermons.

What is Eastern all about?

The day of celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from his tomb on the third day after his crucifixion. After being crucified on Good Friday, according to the Christian belief, the son of God is resurrected by God, the Father on the third day, which is the Easter Sunday. This account is found in all four Gospels of the New Testament in the Bible.

Regarded as the fulfilled prophecy of the Messiah who would be persecuted, die for our sins, and rise on the third day, Easter had its first celebration on the fourteenth of Nisan (our March-April), the date of the Jewish Passover. According to this belief, Jesus celebrated His Last Supper in the evening of the Passover and was crucified the day of the Passover.

The most popular belief is that since the Lord rose on a Sunday and this day had been set aside as the Lord's Day, this was the only possible day to celebrate His resurrection. As Christianity drew away from Judaism, some were reluctant to base the Christian celebration on the Jewish calendar.

Easter is celebrated on the Sunday following the first full moon, the Pachschal full moon, after the vernal equinox. Since the date of the vernal equinox changes per year, the date of Eater too changes.