We have been crushing over Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actor Dia Mirza. Her flawless smile, her acting prowess and her cutesy looks. The actor has never failed to charm us with her acting skills. However, she has always kept her personal life under wraps. However, the actor left her fans surprised when she shared a series of wonderfully gorgeous pictures of her wedding ceremony. The actor took nuptial vows on February 15, 2020, in Mumbai.

Dia shared a heartfelt note with a series of wedding pictures

Dia Mirza surprised her fans by announcing her marriage to private equity professional Vaibhav Rekhi with a heartfelt note that said, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you all. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.

Did you know that a female priest solemnized Dia's marriage?

The marriage solemnised by a female priest on February 15 was a warm, intimate affair attended by the couple's loved ones.

The Vedic ceremony of Dia and Vaibhav took place at Dia's Bandra home on February 15. It was solemnised by a female priest, keeping strict COVID-19 protocols in mind. The wedding ceremony was attended only by the couple's closest friends and family members.

Post the ceremony, toasts and speeches celebrated the love story of the couple and then a series of fun performances, laughter, joy and celebration followed.

Her wedding video has gone viral on social media?

Dia Mirza looked ravishing in red Banasari saree with a red dupatta and traditional wedding jewelry. The actress tied her hair in a bun covered with gajra (flower). While groom Vaibhav was seen in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

Let's a look at the garland exchange ceremony.

Here are some of the inside pictures from her wedding ceremony

Dia Mirza shared a heartfelt post on her social media.

Dia took to social media to share photos from the wedding. From jaimela to the pheras, the actor shared moments from the joyous occasion with her fans. Dia also posted a heartwarming note alongside the photographs. "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us", she wrote.

Celebs who attended her wedding ceremony

The wedding was a private affair with only a handful of friends and relatives of the couple in attendance. Bollywood celebrities Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta, were spotted at the wedding venue.

For the unversed, this is Dia's second marriage. The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019. The couple had announced their separation with a statement issued in August 2019.

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!