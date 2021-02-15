Congratulations and celebrations! Dia Mirza is officially married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The first picture of Dia and Vaibhav as husband and wife is out. And needless to say, the newlyweds are beaming with happiness as they pose for paparazzi in Mumbai.

Dia and Vaibhav took nuptial vows on February 15

The newlywed couple is all smiles as they pose for the paparazzi in Mumbai. The newlywed bride Dia looked beautiful in a traditional red saree with a plain red dupatta with a thin gold border. She opted for green Maharashtrian bangles for her wedding day and paired them with two gold kadas. Her makeup was soft and dewy. With a bindi, a gold and green maang tikka, Dia finished it off with an exquisite gold necklace.

She looked breathtakingly beautiful with minimal make-up and jewelry while her husband opted for an all-white outfit for the big day.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza's first look as a bride is out. The actress looked beautiful in a red and gold saree with a red dupatta.

Post the wedding ceremony Dia Mirza was seen distributing sweets to the media persons and photographers.

Take a look at her wedding ritual below.

What was the wedding venue?

The wedding festivities took place at Vaibha's Pali Hill residence. It had earlier been reported that Vaibhav's daughter was attending the wedding.

Pre-wedding festivities

The couple's friends have shared glimpses of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding festivities on social media, and Aditi Rao Hydari is one among them. Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza's co-stars of several films, was spotted arriving at the wedding venue in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Minutes later, Aditi shared a glimpse of the joota chhupai ceremony, suggesting that she's Team Groom. "Always got you back, father," she wrote in an Instagram story, tagging Dia Mirza's groom Vaibhav Rekhi. Aditi Rao Hydari, stunning in a pink and gold saree, can be seen posing with the groom's shoes as part of the traditional joota chhupai ritual.

Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram story here:

Earlier in the day, Dia had taken to social media to post pictures from her bridal shower and her hennaed hand. The paparazzi had posted pictures of the venue. All decked up in floral arrangements to accommodate 50 guests.

Pictures from the wedding showed Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta in attendance.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav have not officially announced anything on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager welcomes Dia to her family, shares pre-wedding pics.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to be close to Vaibhav, had shared a picture of the two on Instagram and welcomed Dia to the family. Sharing a picture of the couple from a recent function, Pooja wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you."

Dia reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

Congratulations to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav for their new beginnings!!