Maura Higgins is not letting winter cool down her heat as the model posed in some sizzling snaps as she modelled in Ann Summer's Christmas collection.

The Love Island star could be seen posing in a range of racy festive lingerie including a lacy red bra and suspender belt set. The former grid girl looked fantastic as she leaned against a red car with one hand above her head and her brunette locks cascading over one shoulder. Maura also reportedly modeled other looks from the lingerie company's new Christmas range, including a low cut satin negligee.

Maura looked gorgeous in the snaps. Maura Higgins is currently dating dancer Curtis Pritchard who she met on Love Island, with him ending his relationship with 'half-girlfriend' Amy Hart to pursue his feelings for the brunette beauty.

Earlier in November Maura revealed that a psychic told her that Curtis will propose to her within six months. She told The Sun: 'I met this ­psychic who claimed Curtis would propose to me within six months.'

Maura and Curtis are one of only two couples from this year's Love Island who are still together, the other being Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

However, it looks like Maura is in no hurry to tie the knot. She added that she was not ready for marriage but you never know what's around the corner, which could mean that she may not be entirely averse to the idea. Maura also said that she prefers to keep her relationship on the down low and out of the spotlight even though her relationship may owe its existence to TV.

Well, she certainly seems to be keeping herself busy with work apart from TV, these pics are proof of that. Maura Higgins certainly seems to be getting in the holiday spirit. You can check out the pics here.