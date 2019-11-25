The Victoria's Secret fashion show may have been cancelled but that didn't stop Bella Hadid from showing off her killer curves in some sultry lingerie.

Reportedly, the 23-year-old beauty posed in racy lingerie for a mirror selfie while posing with a drink.

'You know I like my Bourbon neat,' she captioned. Bella stunned in a triangular satin top that kept her modest. Her incredibly tiny and taut stomach was on show and she teamed the look with a matching pair of panties. Bella accessorized her look with a lace garter belt with thin stockings that reached her thighs.

The supermodel styled her brunette tresses back into a high ponytail and her glam was kept dewy with very blushed cheeks and a plump nude pout.

Bella Hadid made a shocking confession about walking for the lingerie giant, she revealed she 'never felt powerful or sexy' while posing in lingerie during the now cancelled Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

It looks like Bella seems to have moved on from Victoria's Secret. Bella is keeping herself busy, but she sure is making time to have some fun as well. As it should be.

Bella Hadid does not shy away from hard work to make her name, even though she has fame on her side and a lot of advantages coming out of the gate.

Speaking to InStyle, the model said: "At the end of the day, I think working this much is going to give me a better platform to do bigger things in the world," she says. "I'm not saying I don't love my job, but people think modeling is just a bullsh— thing to become more famous. I was 100 percent independent by the time I was 18, and I paid for my own apartment. That wasn't because of my parents. I worked my ass off for two years."

Bella Hadid looked gorgeous in the pic. She seems to be able to pull off any look. Well, that should not be surprising as she is one of the most successful models in the world. You can check out the pic here: