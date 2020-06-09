There are 2 ways of getting clients as a coach, consultant or mentor. The organic way or the paid way. Organic meaning without spending a penny. Content creation, Facebook lives, email list, Facebook groups etc.

Matthew J Phillips is the leader when it comes to organic. He's 19 years old, born in January of 2001 and from South Wales, Cardiff, United Kingdom. He's an impactful entrepreneur and has changed countless of lives from helping a part-time 18-year-old worker quit his job and double his income in less than 3 weeks to helping a consultant from India make $9,000 in a few days. In fact, he just made another $2,500 in a single day just last week - using organic strategies taught by Matthew and his company.

His growth has been rapid and his time is becoming more and more valuable, because of this, we decided to get up close and personal with him whilst it's still possible and ask him a few questions.

Here's what we asked:

In short, who do you help and what do you help with?

We predominantly work with coaches, consultants and mentors. We often get asked if there's a certain niche we work within and the answer is no. We've worked with fitness coaches to relationship consultants to business mentors. We help with the 3 main struggles. Offer creation, organic lead generation and closing. So, whether you have just one of these problems or all we will fix it for you and have you closing clients quicker than you can blink.

Who's your biggest inspiration right now?

Kanye West. His confidence, focus and mindset to be who he is and speak his truths despite the opinion of the majority is definitely an inspiration to me on a personal and business level.

What are you working on right now?

Our main focus is enrolling students within our Organic Clients Program where we help coaches, consultants and mentors with one, two or all three of the main struggles mentioned earlier. We help with mouth-watering offer creation, organic lead generation and closing. We cover everything from booking 10+ qualified organic sales appointments weekly, one of our students just booked 10 in a single day to handling objections and follow up. We're the one-stop-shop for coaches, consultants and clients. We are also heavily focused on growing our Facebook group right now. Search me on Facebook at Matthew J Phillips, click my profile, tap the link and join to be apart of the growing community.

Favorite quote?

I have many but the first one that comes to mind is Tim Hiller: "Don't compare your beginning to someone else's middle, or your middle to someone else's end. Don't compare the start of your second quarter of life to someone else's third quarter."

Any tips for getting clients?

Put a strategy in place to generate inbound leads. Clients coming to you not always going to clients. Attraction marketing through content creation. We're doing multiple 4 figures per week through content creation that drives leads to a simple call booking calendar and then closing them on our Organic Clients Program. Trust me, it's much more enjoyable having clients come to you than you to chase clients.

Do you read books, if yes, what's your favorite one?

I don't read as often as I used to when I first started entrepreneurship at 16 years old, but when I do it's always business. My favorite book is the first business book I read which changed my whole perspective and I'm sure many of your viewers will relate to this. Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki. Think and Grow Rich as the runner up.

Thank you, Matthew, for your time, and we look forward to continuing to watch your journey!