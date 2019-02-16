The intense rivalry between India and Australia is being lapped up by the host broadcaster ahead of the ODI series. First, it was Virender Sehwag who appeared on a TV commercial and was ready to babysit the Aussies. This drew a reaction from former Australian opener Matthew Hayden, who said: "#BeWarned Never take Aussie's for a joke Viru Boy @virendersehwag @StarSportsIndia Just remember who's baby sitting the #WorldCup trophy,".

Now, Hayden has made an appearanceon another advertisement and took to Twitter to throw another jibe at Virender Sehwag. "I do not want to say 'I told you so' but guess what, I TOLD YOU SO, @virendersehwag! The Aussies are up for the #babysitting challenge from Feb 24 on Star Sports. #INDvAUS," Hayden posted with the latest video.

I do not want to say 'I told you so' but guess what, I TOLD YOU SO, @virendersehwag! ?



The Aussies are up for the #babysitting challenge from Feb 24 on Star Sports. ? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/46knNAenlB — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) February 16, 2019

World Cup preparations will be key for both the sides

The television commercial is just an extrapolation from India's tour down under where Rishabh Pant was involved in a cheeky dose of banter with Australian captain Tim Paine. Well, Paine had apparently asked Pant to babysit his kids in one of the Test matches.

As far as the upcoming series is concerned, Australia will face the hosts in two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and five One-day Internationals (ODIs). World Cup preparations will be in the mind of both sides and the Indian selectors have named a full-strength squad for the same.



India's T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

India's ODI squad for first two ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India's ODI squad for final three ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant