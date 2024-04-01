Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is known for her generosity. The actor often shared her travel stories on social media. Sara is often seen visiting temples namely, Kedarnath, and Badrinath among other places.

After entertaining her fans in movies, the actor made her OTT debut with Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Both films have received a response.

Angry Sara Ali Khan AVOIDS paparazzi for taking videos of her as she distributed food to beggars outside the temple

Sara is spiritual and religious and follows rituals diligently. On Saturday. Sara Ali Khan was seen distributing food to the underprivileged in Mumbai. Sara got out of her car with a bag of food and started giving it to beggars outside Shani temple.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral.

One of the clip shows, Sara schooling a homeless person for hitting a small child, while she was giving the meal box. In the video, Sara asked the woman why she hit the child.

However, Sara got angry on paps.

Sara was not in the mood to get clicked and she told the paparazzi to not take pictures and videos of the actor.

Angry Sara told the paps not to record her. She said, "Please mat karo (record)."

Fans on the internet supported Sara Ali Khan

A fan wrote, "She is right if she is helping anyone she knew that it shouldn't be captured as she is not comfortable."

Another fan commented, "Even then you guys captured, and even posted. At least if she is saying a no, please respect that."

A section of netizens called Sara Ali Khan's gesture a publicity stunt.

The next one said, 'Publicity stunt'.

However, on Monday Sara Ali Khan was miffed with the paps and refused to greet them and didn't pose for them while heading to the gym.

Work front

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro... In Dino.