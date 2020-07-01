Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, who was last seen playing a bold role in erotic web series called Mastram, has sought help from Mumbai Police after she accused a man named Dhananjai Singh for causing mental harassment on social media. She also revealed that because of Singh's vulgar posts on her, she has slipped into depression and having suicidal thoughts.

Sharing a long post on Instagram, Rani said that Singh has been harassing her on social media for a while now. She said that Singh has been fat-shaming her and trying to malign her image by portraying her as a cheap actress.

Rani said that she had been trying to ignore Singh's posts, but now she is not able to deal with it anymore. Tagging Mumbai Police's official handle, the actress even went on to say that if she attempts suicide, Singh should be held responsible for her death.

She also pointed out the fact that even though she had approached cyber cell to lodge a complaint against Singh, it was blatantly rejected since Singh didn't mention her name in any of his posts.

Take a look: