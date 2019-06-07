Rani Chatterjee is a popular actress in the Bhojpuri film industry and is known her bubbly and sensuous avatar. She recently uploaded a picture wherein she was seen showing off her assets by unzipping her leather jacket. "I like to challenge myself. and this time challenge is to introduce new me, Did you like this side of mine???Bring in your comments!! Waiting waiting waiting," Rani wrote on Instagram.

The picture was aesthetically shot but Rani's bold photoshoot has not gone down well with her fans who seems to be quite uncomfortable seeing her in revealing clothes. And they soon began slut-shaming her.

People started telling Rani in comments that she looks better when she dons attires that covers her body. Some blasted Rani for flaunting her private parts while some asked her not to upload such images on social media as they feel embarassed when their family members see it.

Many people even started shaming the actress for her act, while others saidm that true beauty lies in good heart and simplicity. However, there was a section which liked Rani's sultry avatar and couldn't stop praising her beauty.

Take a look.

Rani Chatterjee had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show which further boosted her popularity. If the latest reports are to be believed, Rani is said to be participating in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13. However, there's no official confirmation from the makers.