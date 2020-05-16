After Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, the post-production works of yet another biggie has commenced in the form of Vijay's upcoming movie Master. Yes, the news has come straight from the horse's mouth.

Director Announces the News

Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of the upcoming Tamil movie, has formally confirmed the news on his Instagram account. The young filmmaker wrote, "Go ahead, make my day ✌#MASTER #POSTPRODUCTION. [sic]." The news has thrilled the fans of Thalapathy who have been waiting for an update from the team with bathed breath.

Master is one of the biggest movies of 2020. The makers wanted the movie to be a summer treat by releasing on 9 April to coincide with the Tamil New Year celebration.But things did not fall into the place after the government imposed the lockdown across the country to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Diwali or Navaratri?

Since then, there have been lots of rumours on the film's release. A few days ago, there was a speculation that the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie might be pushed to October (Navaratri) or November (Diwali). However, the makers are yet to announce their plans.

Master was formally announced in August 2019 and the shooting commenced in October. Everything had gone according to the plans till the lockdown was imposed. It has to be noted that the audio was also released in March keeping the film's summer release in mind.

After delivering back-to-back hits with Maanagaram and Kaithi, Lokesh Kanagaraj has collaborated with Vijay for the first time. The upcoming film is a crime thriller. Thalapathy is said to be playing the role of a professor.

Reportedly, Master deals with drug menace. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist in the movie and Malavika Mohanan is playing the female lead. Andrea Jeremiah will be seen in an important role.

Ramya Subramanian, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Dheena, Sanjeev, Srinath, Sriman, Sunil Reddy and others are in the supporting cast. The film has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.