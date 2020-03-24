With Tamil Nadu going for complete lockdown till 31 March due to Coronavirus scare, the release of Vijay's much-awaited movie Master is likely to be postponed. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is originally scheduled for release on 9 April.

The government has gone for complete shutdown to prevent the spread of infectious disease. The lockdown might be extended if there is no decline in the Covid-19 cases, say sources. Industry insiders say that it is not an ideal time for release.

"Any big movie needs a good promotion. Releasing when there so much of uncertainty will cost dearly for producers. So, it is better to release the film after the situation returns to normalcy," a popular distributor of Tamil and Telugu films tells The International Business Times.

However, before the film's release, the trailer of the movie should be unveiled.

The delay in the release of Master will put the release of small and other expected movies in trouble. Notably, the makers of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru was planning to release in summer.

Master is a crime drama, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram and Kaithi fame. The movie reportedly deals around drug menace. Vijay plays the role of a professor.

Vijay Sethupathi, who played the negative role in Rajinikanth's Petta, is doing the antagonist in Master. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead in the film, which also has Andrea Jeremiah in an important role. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arun Das, Ramya Subramaniam, Nassar, Dheena, Srinath and others are in the supporting roles.

Master has Anirudh Ravichander's music. A few songs from the album that include 'Kutti Story' has stuck the chord with the viewers. The film has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.