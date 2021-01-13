The wait is finally over, as Master, one of the most-anticipated films of the year hit the screens on January 13, 2020, all across India. Early morning shows were conducted in Tamil Nadu, while in states like Kerala and Karnataka, initial shows began at 09.00 AM. It should be noted that Master which stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles is the first big theatrical release in India, post the coronavirus lockdown. The film had succeeded in creating a huge pre-release hype as it marked the union of Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Master madness rules South India

Just like all other Vijay movies, Master also follows the same pattern, where the protagonist takes on the dreaded antagonist in the usual desi style. However, what makes Master different is the cinematic treatment offered by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Unlike other Vijay movies, there are very few gimmicks in Master, and the director has made sure that the actor has performed in a very subtle manner. The introduction scene of Vijay seems normal, but from then, audiences can see pure Vijay swag, but this time, in an unusual style. Through this movie, the actor once again proved that he is such a performer who can shoulder commercial movies of all genres with perfection.

Interval block: Emotional and Impressive

The first half of the movie began slowly, and soon it gained the momentum and pace necessary to glue the audiences in theater seats. However, the interval block of the film literally impressed the audiences, and it left them spellbound.

The second half of the movie was also pure lit. However, the director was busy wrapping up the climax quickly. The director has placed the song sequences in proper places in this film, and the tracks played a crucial role in elevating the overall mood of the film. The action sequences are also well crafted, and Vijay literally excelled in these scenes.

Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Arjun Dass

For Vijay, playing the role of JD, an alcoholic college teacher was just a cakewalk. The actor, with his usual swag, impressed the audiences, and he performed well in emotional scenes too. Vijay Sethupathi, as the antagonist has some witty dialogues. As usual Arjun Dass impressed the audiences with his mindblowing voice, and impeccable dialogue delivery.

Final verdict

Vijay's Master is a perfect blend of class and mass, and in all probabilities, this movie will emerge as a huge blockbuster at the box-office.