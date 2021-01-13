After much delay, Vijay's much-awaited Tamil film Master has seen the light of the day on Wednesday, 13 January. Originally, the movie was scheduled for release in April 2020, but the lockdown due to Covid-19 delayed the film's release.

Malavika Mohanan has paired up with Vijay for the first time. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of Bhavani, a gangster, in Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial flick. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Dheena, Ramesh Thilak and many others are part of the cast.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for Master. He has composed a total of eight songs for the movie. 'Kutti Story', ''Vaathi Coming' and 'Quit Pannunda' have turned out to be hit numbers from the flick. Sathyan Sooryan has captured the vision of the director through his lens, while Philomin Raj has edited the flick.

As far as the writers' are concerned, Lokesh Kanagaraj himself has penned the story, while he along with Rathna Kumar and Pon Parthiban have penned the screenplay. Vijay's relative Xavier Britto and manager Jagadish have produced the flick.

Master is the first big movie to hit the screens from South India after the country was lockdown in March 2020. The fans are desperately waiting for the movie to hit the screens and this is evident with the response from the audience to the advance booking of tickets for the movie.

In addition to Tamil and Telugu, Vijay-starrer this time is releasing in Kannada as well.

It is about an alcoholic professor who comes to juvenile school and takes on the gangsters who use children for criminal activities. The clash between the baddie and out-and-out baddie forms the crux of the story:

Shiva Satyam: #MasterFilm #Master

#OneWordReview "Headache"

Complete waste of Money, Time, Talent & Resources, its Vijay's One of the weakest film,

Shoddy Screenplay, Mundane action sequences ,extremely lousy direction Poor Editing & a Predictable story defines #Master.

"FLOP"

PaniPuri: #MasterFilm : "AVERAGE" FLICK

Right pointing backhand indexHIGHLY DISAPPOINTED BY #LokeshKangaraj

Positives:

Right pointing backhand index#ThalapathyVijay

Right pointing backhand index#VijaySethupathi

Right pointing backhand indexFirst Half

Right pointing backhand indexBGM

Negatives:

Right pointing backhand indexSecond Half

Right pointing backhand indexLagged Screenplay & Dull Narration

#MasterReview #Master #MasterPongal #Thalapathy #MalavikaMohanan

Baskar Jayaganesan: #Master Overall: It's a thalapathy + VJS combo treat.... Ellam students mattum illa vaathiyarkum pudikum intha #Master..Superb Action scenes... Superb screenplay and Thank you for the visual delight... bgm terrific...

@Dir_Lokesh for the visual delight... @anirudhofficial bgm terrific...

Go Watch & Enjoy The #Master

Girish: Enjoyed the 2:45am SGT premiere show at @CarnivalCSG

! Don't expect any reviews from me - Respect the work the entire team of #Master has put in the last 1.5 years! Go watch and support good cinema

Mouli:

#Master is a Modern Commercial MASTERPIECE. vision is unbelievable. #Vijay's attitude is outstanding and VJS is the Most DEADLIEST Villain in recent time. prove again that he is the King.Story & Screenolag THERI.

BLOCKBUSTER

BLOCKBUSTER #MasterFDFS #MasterFilm

Տհɑɾɑղ Aκ7: Every character did their part well, arjun daa yet again impresses with his voice

Biggest dissapointment was andrea edhuku.....

Even malavika was useless, just hitting on vijay for a song like all the big hero movie heroines

#Master

Lokesh has proved he can direct a commercial movie as well, handled a topic which hadn't been done before and he used the right voice say it loud(vj and vjs)

if u had shown 50%of how loki portrayed vijay, we would have celebrated you

#Master

Snehasallapam (SS): #Master Interval... Excellent till now... #Vijay at his best... VJS as brutal villain, Making, DOP & BGM are top notch... Interval Punch

#MasterFilm #MasterPongal

#Master- absolute treat from Thalapathy

@Dir_Lokesh

Thalapathy is cool, mass & boozy, his energy & flexibility

VJS brutal villain

VJ-VJS Face-off

Very good making from Lokesh.

Ani's BGM stands tall..

As director promised it's 50% Vijay + 50% Lokesh movie..

SUPERB...

#Master - A complete action entertainer. and carried the movie very well