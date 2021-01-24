Vijay's Master is all set to successfully complete its second weekend in theatres worldwide on Sunday, 24 January. The Pongal release is credited as the first big movie to hit the screens in the post-Covid era and has reportedly entered the profit zone in a couple of centres, already.

Released on 13 January, Vijay-starrer was overwhelmingly received by fans in South India. Since there have been Covid-19 restrictions in many overseas countries, the film did not see a full-fledged release like Thalapathy's earlier films. Nonetheless, it has done well in the centres it hit the screens.

Home Territory:

In Tamil Nadu, Master has minted big money. Going by the trade reports, it has earned Rs 105 crore in Vijay's home territory in 10 days. This is a huge number considering there was a 50 percent cap on occupancy in the state.

The Pongal holiday weekend helped the movie to do well. Prior to the release, there was quite an uncertainty among the industry insiders whether the audience would come to theatres as the Covid-19 had not completely left us. However, the fans gave a warm reception to the flick, thus reviving the film business.

Coming to the collection of Master, which has Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist role, of other parts, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has earned Rs 24 crore in Andhra and Telangana states. The film has become a successful venture in the two states.

In Karnataka, it has grossed around Rs 16 crore in 10 days. Whereas in Kerala, which has been a strong forte of Vijay, the crime thriller has collected Rs 11 crore to take its South India's collection to Rs 156 crore in the four states.

However, the film has made a collection of Rs 4 crore in North Indian circuit. The 10-day collection of Master at the domestic box office stands at Rs 160 crore.

As per the trade reports, the worldwide collection of the movie is over Rs 210 crore.