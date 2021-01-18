Vijay's Pongal treat Master has set the box office on fire. The movie, which was released in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Kannada – on 13 January, has ended its first weekend on a high note.

Despite the 50 percent cap on occupancy, Master has got an earth-shattering opening in India. The film has grossed an astounding Rs 125 crore at the domestic box office in the extended 5-day weekend.

As per the trade reports, Master has minted Rs 81 crore in just five days. The theatres, which wore deserted look once the lockdown was imposed across the country due to Covid-19, had festive look as the thronged into cinema halls in large numbers and celebrated Pongal by watching the film in the state.

Not just Vijay fans, the family audience, who usually come to theatres once the craze around the film simmers down, turned up to cinema halls to enjoy the film in big screens.

Likewise, Master was well-received in Andhra and Telangana where it collected approximately Rs 20 crore. It is a big number for the Vijay-starrer in the Telugu-speaking states.

In Karnataka, Vijay-starrer has earned around Rs 14 crore. While the Tamil and Telugu versions did well, but the collection of the Kannada was not up to the mark, say, industry insiders. It earned less than Rs 50 lakh in the state.

Kerala has been a strong forte of Vijay and his fans have not disappointed him again. It has collected Rs 7.5 crore in five days, while the movie in the North Indian circuit and the Hindi dubbed version has collected around Rs 2.5 crore.

Here is the break-up:

Region Earnings Tamil Nadu Rs 81 crore Andhra/Telangana Rs 20 crore Karnataka Rs 14 crore Kerala Rs 7.5 crore Rest of India Rs 2.5 crore Total Rs 125 crore

Master at the Chennai Box Office

Vijay's Master has performed well in Chennai. The movie had raked in Rs 1.21 crore. Since then, it has not shown any signs of slowing down as it has crossed Rs 1-crore mark on every day. The total collection of the movie in the capital city of Tamil Nadu stands at 5.43 crore.

Day 1: Rs 1.21 crore

Day 2: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 3: Rs 1.07 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.06 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.04 crore