Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master has successfully completed its first week in theatres on Tuesday, 20 January. The Pongal, which hit the screens on 13 January on the occasion of Pongal festival, has made an impressive collection in seven days in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The movie was opened to fantastic response in Chennai. The film collected Rs 1.21 crore despite a 50 percent captions on occupancy. The collection witnessed a normal drop on its second day by earning Rs 1.05 crore.

The business saw a marginal improvement in the next two days as Master raked in Rs 1.07 crore and Rs 1.06 crore, respectively. The Vijay-starrer earned Rs 1.04 crore the next day, thereby taking its five-day first-weekend total tally to Rs 5.43 crore.

After crossing Rs 1-crore mark for five consecutive days, the collection witnessed a drop in the weekend by raking in 67 lakh on Monday. On Tuesday, it has made a collection of Rs 54 lakh to take its first-week total collection to Rs 6.64 crore.

The performance of Master at the box office has come as an encouraging sign for the film industry which is yet to return to the normalcy after the lockdown. Producers have been hesitant to release their big-budget movies as they were not sure whether the audience will watch the films in theatres like earlier.

Now, the public response for Master has given confidence to the industry. As a result, the films might slowly start hitting the screens in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, Master has come out with flying colors in Tamil Nadu. It has grossed over Rs 90 crore in Tamil Nadu in the first week. With no big movies releasing in the next couple of weeks, the Vijay-starrer is expected to perform.

The worldwide collection of the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is over Rs 150 crore.

Xavier Britto-funded movie has Vijay Sethupathi in the negative role, while Malavika Mohanan is the female lead.