The Indian team led by Virat Kohli might have been ruthless in the way they beat West Indies, but for the captain, getting out for a first-ball duck in the second innings proved costly as this allowed Steve Smith to topple him from the top of the table in the newly-released ICC Test rankings.

Smith took the top spot in December 2015. It was only in August 2018, when Smith was serving a ban for his role in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, that Kohli overtook him on the charts, after reaching career-high rating points in the series against England.

However, since he has made a comeback, the Australian batsman has been on a run-scoring spree. He has been in sensational form in the Ashes and currently, averages 63.2 in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah's rise continues

However, there is good news for India elsewhere as vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has returned to the top 10, rising four places to No.7, after following up his half-century and hundred in Antigua with another useful half-century in Jamaica.

Young batsman Hanuma Vihari, who was the leading run-getter in the two-match series against the West Indies by scoring 289 runs, has raced to number 30 after just six matches.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Jasprit Bumrah continued his impressive rise up the Test Rankings for Bowlers and is now the number 3 bowler in the rankings. Also, Jason Holder rose up the ranks and is now ranked number 4 in Tests.

Bumrah is already the number 1 bowler in ODIs and now has notched up career-best 835 rating points. He is only behind Australia's Pat Cummins and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.

Bumrah finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series with 13 dismissals at an exceptional average of 9.23, which follows his impressive performance at this year's World Cup.

"There is not much you can say about Jasprit, the way he has been bowling," Kohli told a news conference. "All we can say is we are really lucky to have him on our team.

"He confuses you with angles, with swing, he'll set up for the outswinger, then bowl the inswinger, and it's coming at pace, and then he can hit you with bouncers as well. So, I think he is the most complete bowler in world cricket right now."