Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that he would be pleased if the incumbent coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri, continues as the coach because the side shares a great rapport with him. Along with the head coach, the other support staff has also been given a 45-day extension by the BCCI for the upcoming West Indies tour after their contracts expired post the World Cup. The board has already invited fresh applications for the post and Shastri is among the contenders.

Ahead of the Indian team's departure for the United States and West Indies, Kohli and Shastri addressed reporters in Mumbai.

'Not been contacted yet'

"The CAC hasn't contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I'll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven't been contacted so far," Kohli said in the press conference.

Ravi Shastri too took questions and said that the side has been playing consistently good over a considerable period of time and this has satisfied him. However, he did concede that a World Cup win would have been an icing on the cake.

"It's an important time for the team to regroup. I know we were all very disappointed with not going into the World Cup final, but we have to move on. Winning the World Cup would've been the icing on the cake, but that takes nothing away from the boys' performance," said Shastri.

Both the captain and coach were unanimous in dismissing all rumours of a tiff in the Indian team and said that the players in the team always placed the interest of the side ahead of personal views.

They also said that the atmosphere is extremely healthy and entirely opposite to what has been reported and that everyone is focused on taking Indian cricket to greater heights.

"If that was not there I don't think we would have been in this position in world cricket. Our journey from number seven to one and our consistent ODI performances is impossible without camaraderie and respect for each other," said captain Kohli.