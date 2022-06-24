As several parts of the world are recovering from Covid, a potential fourth wave of the pandemic has slowly started wreaking havoc in India.

In India, the number of fresh infections on April 11 was just 796, and on June 23, it rose to 17,336, a strong indication of the beginning of the fourth wave.

Maharashtra and Kerala driving Covid wave

According to the latest updates, the number of active infections in the country has risen to 88,284, while the total tally of cases now stands at 43,362,294. India also recorded 13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kerala and Maharashtra are the two worst-hit states with 3,981 and 5,218 fresh cases respectively in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai accounted for 60 percent of cases in Maharashtra, with 2,479 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to reports, amid a surge in Covid cases, most of the patients are asymptomatic, and they are not requiring urgent medical assistance.

The lifesaver vaccine

Meanwhile, a new study report published in the Lancet Journal has suggested that Covid jabs have saved the lives of over 2 crores people worldwide since its rollout.

The study report also revealed that Covid jabs prevented 24 deaths per 10,000 people in India alone.

When IIT experts predicted the fourth wave of Covid in February

Amid looming scare, a prediction made by experts at IIT Kanpur has now gone viral on online spaces.

Last February, IIT experts predicted that the fourth wave of Covid in India will begin on June 22. As the fresh infections of coronavirus have started climbing steadily in India, several netizens have now started claiming that the predictions of these experts have turned true.