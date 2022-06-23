It was in February 2022 that a team of experts at IIT Kanpur predicted the possibility of a fourth wave of the Covid pandemic in India. They predicted that the fourth wave of Covid in India will begin on June 22, 2022, and recent statistics indicate that their forecast is turning true.

India witnessing a spike in fresh infections

In the last 24 hours, India witnessed 13,313 fresh Covid infections, a clear sign that the pandemic is not over.

According to official data, the total coronavirus caseload has mounted to 4,33,44,958, while the total number of deaths has reached 5,24,000.

In May, the Covid graph had plateaued in India, and now, the number of fresh infections has slowly started surging, primarily driven by a massive spike in cases in states like Kerala and Maharashtra.

According to the latest statistics, the total number of active cases in the country is 83,990.

Prediction by IIT experts

The prediction of a fourth wave by the IIT experts came at a time when the third wave was over, and Indians were slowly moving back to the pre-pandemic normalcy with no face masks and social distancing measures.

IIT experts predicted that the fourth wave of Covid which will begin on June 22 will continue until October 24. They also revealed that the severity of the fourth wave will be dependent on various factors which include the emergence of new variants and the vaccination status of people.

These experts added that the severity of the fourth wave will be also dependent on the number of people who receive booster doses.