In the aftermath of a deadly ambush on the patrol party of the Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, a massive joint search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack. Five soldiers including one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost their lives in the line of duty in the deadly ambush in Kathua district.

Indian Army personnel, supported by local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are conducting extensive ground searches, with additional support from helicopter and UAV surveillance. Sniffer dogs and metal detectors are also being employed, with a particular focus on densely forested areas within the region.

The joint cordon and search operation is currently concentrated in the areas of Machedi, Badnote, Kindli, and Lohai Malhar, covering a large expanse to ensure no stone is left unturned in the pursuit of the terrorists.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote area of Machedi, resulting in the deaths of five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer. Additionally, several other personnel sustained injuries during the attack.

Same group was involved in attacking a police patrol party in Udhampur

Although higher-ups in the security forces have maintained a guarded silence, it is believed that the same group of terrorists were involved in attacking a police party in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

A Village Defence Guard (VDG) Mohammad Sharief lost his life when a group of terrorists ambushed a police patrol party in Panara village of Basantgarh on April 28.

Sources indicate that the same group of three to four terrorists, mostly believed to be foreigners, executed the ambush in Kathua district.

Security forces had previously detected the movement of this group in the upper reaches of Bani, Daggar, and Kindli areas of Kathua district in June and had conducted search operations. The current operation aims to capture or neutralize these terrorists to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of the region.

कठुआ, जम्मू कश्मीर में हुए आतंकी हमले में रुद्रप्रयाग जिले के कांडाखाल निवासी नायब सूबेदार आनंद सिंह रावत जी के शहीद होने का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



माँ भारती की सेवा में समर्पित आपका जीवन हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। आप सैन्यभूमि उत्तराखण्ड के गौरव हैं।



आपकी वीरता और… pic.twitter.com/J8GxAIqbyF — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 9, 2024

Uttarakhand soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty.

The five Army personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack on a patrolling party in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening hailed from Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand shared this information on his social media post and vowed to take the avenge at any cost.

जम्मू कश्मीर के कठुआ में आतंकियों द्वारा किए गए कायराना हमले में जनपद टिहरी के श्री आदर्श नेगी जी के शहीद होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।



माँ भारती की रक्षा करते हुए वीरगति को प्राप्त आदर्श नेगी जी का यह सर्वोच्च बलिदान सदैव अविस्मरणीय रहेगा।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि… pic.twitter.com/zSjG2HoRC3 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 9, 2024

The army personnel who lost their life in the Kathua terror attack are identified as Rifleman Anuj Negi from Pauri, Nayab Subedar Anand Singh Rawat from Rudraprayag, Naik Vinod Singh from Tehri, Kamal Singh from Pauri, and Adarsh Negi from Tehri.

"Five brave soldiers from Uttarakhand lost their lives during a cowardly terrorist attack in the Kathua area of Jammu and Kashmir" Dhami expressed deep sorrow, stating, 'This is a moment of great pain for all of us.'

कठुआ, जम्मू कश्मीर में हुए कायराना आतंकी हमले के दौरान उत्तराखण्ड के पांच वीर-जवान वीरगति को प्राप्त हो गए। यह हम सभी प्रदेशवासियों के लिए अत्यंत पीड़ा का क्षण है क्योंकि हमने भाई और बेटा भी खोया है। हमारे रणबाँकुरों ने उत्तराखण्ड की समृद्ध सैन्य परंपरा का पालन करते हुए माँ भारती… pic.twitter.com/2KaKliDoHt — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 9, 2024

He continued, 'Our bravehearts made the ultimate sacrifice for their motherland, upholding the rich military tradition of Uttarakhand. Their sacrifice will not be in vain.'

The chief minister vowed that the terrorists responsible for this heinous act would not escape justice. He also emphasized that those who harbored the attackers would face consequences.

In this hour of grief, the entire state stands in solidarity with the families of the fallen soldiers. Chief Minister Dhami paid tribute to the martyrs through separate posts on social media.