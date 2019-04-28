Nothing is going right for Kolkata Knight Riders, a campaign which started so well has gone downhill, and it seems as if there is nothing the side can do to arrest this slide. Six consecutive losses - their worst run in the tournament since 2009 has put them on the brink. They need to win all their remaining matches if they have to even think about making it to the playoffs.

Andre Russell, who has been one of the stars of the season, minced no words in slamming the tactics of the side and even conceded that the atmosphere in the camp was far from healthy.

"We have a good team. But having a good team and making bad decisions, that way we are always losing. And that's what we've been doing. I could pinpoint a few games where if we'd just looked to bowl tighter, and bowl bowlers who would restrict the game - the right bowlers at the right time." Russell said.

Blasts bowling and fielding effort of KKR

The Jamaican all-rounder defended his batting and said that the bowlers have been sloppy and the fielders have been poor all season and hence, they have not been able to defend totals.

"They say our batting has been struggling but our batting hasn't been struggling really. We get to totals that we should defend, we should restrict teams to lesser totals and going and get those runs," he added.

Lashing out at the fielding unit, Russell said that they have been the worst fielding side in the league and have been playing bad cricket and hence, have losing many matches almost identically which has been infuriating and disappointing.

Speaking about the defeat against Rajasthan, the all-rounder said that with their bowling attack they should have been able to restrict a relatively weak Rajasthan Royals batting order and that if they bowl similarly, they will struggle against a stronger Mumbai Indians.

"We played Rajasthan Royals recently and we were defeated by weak batting order. If you cannot restrict them under 170 with our bowling, against a strong team like Mumbai, we will need miracles. We have to count on our beliefs," Russell said.

His batting position has also been a topic of intense debate but the all-rounder said that the management looks at him as a floater who will be used depending on the situation.

"So tomorrow maybe you will see me bat a bit earlier or maybe coming at the lower order. But it all depends on what happens tomorrow. You can't predict the future," he said.