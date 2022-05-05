In a massive administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir ordered transfers of 33 civil officers including Divisional Commissioner Jammu and seven Deputy Commissioners.

Two Additional Chief Secretaries and over a dozen administrative secretaries were also transferred.

The Government also ordered the transfer and postings of nine Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs).

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, was transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner, Agriculture Production Department.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department has been transferred and posted as Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.

Ashok Kumar Parmar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Irrigation and Flood Control Department was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture, Production and Farmers' Welfare, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

M. Raju, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, was transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Mining Department.

Rashmi Singh, upon her joining in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has been posted as Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K.

Ramesh Kumar transferred as new Divisional Commissioner Jammu

Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development, and Monitoring Department.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, was transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. He will also hold the charge of the post of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority, in addition to his duties, till further orders.

Sushma Chauhan, presently on leave, shall report to the General Administration Department after availing leave.

Three females appointed as Deputy Commissioners

Avny Lavasa, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Syed Sehrish Asgar, Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.

Kritika Jyotsna, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Bhupinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, was transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.

Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Rahul Pandey, Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat, holding additional charge of Director, Information, J&K, Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, MK and Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

Devansh Yadav, upon his joining in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, was posted as Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization.

Minga Sherpa, upon his joining in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, was posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Shyambir, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.

Akshay Labroo, Mission Director, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT-2.0), was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ankita Kar, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, holding additional charge of Managing Director, has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling).

Khalid Jahangir, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Nazir Ahmad Khwaja, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Indu Kanwal Chib, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, was transferred and posted as Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K.

Bharat Singh, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Tax Planning, Policy and Advance Ruling), has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Rajesh Sharma, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, was transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.

Nine SSPs, SPs transferred

The Government also ordered the transfer and postings of nine SSPs and SPs.

Imtiaz Ismail Parray, SSP Crime Kashmir was transferred and posted as Commandant IRP-8th Battalion.

Amritpal Singh, SP Shopian has been transferred and posted as SSP Crime Kashmir.

Sudhanshu Verma, SP Sopore, was transferred and posted as Addl. SP Crime, Jammu against an available vacancy.

Sandeep Gupta, SP Handwara, has been transferred and posted as SP (Tech) CID Hqrs.

Sheema Nabi Qasba, SP (Tech) CID Hqrs, was transferred and posted as SP Handwara.

Tanushree, SP East Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as SP Shopian.

Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, Commandant IRP-8th Bn, was transferred and posted as SSP CID Hqrs, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Nawab, Commandant IRP-21st Battalion, has been transferred and posted as SP Sopore.

Amit Verma, Additional SP Nowshera, was transferred and posted as Additional SP Anantnag, against an available vacancy.