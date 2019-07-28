The debates, speculations and deliberations around the selection of next head coach of the Indian team have begun. Several former players and coaches have reportedly sent in their application for the role.

Former Indian coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who has been inducted into the three-member ad-hoc committee to pick the next person for the job, has dropped a hint about Ravi Shastri bagging the role once again.

Gaekwad said that Shastri has done a good job with the side and hence, his position is safe. However, the other roles – batting, bowling and fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach, and an administrative manager – were all open. The appointed committee will select the best possible candidate among the applicants.

'Ravi has done quite well'

"Speaking purely from the results perspective, he has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions [in the coaching and support staff] in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI," Gaekwad was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

The three-member committee, headed by former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, also has Gaekwad and former India women's team captain Shantha Rangswamy.

It needs to be mentioned that the responses for the role are quite meek and apart from Mike Hesson and Mahela Jayawardene, there are no other big names in the fray.

Also, the new head coach who will be appointed will not be able to choose his own support staff which is breaking away from a trend which was set into place during the time of John Wright.

"I had just a doctor for myself when I was coach. It is about competency along with a comfort zone. It [getting own support staff members] is basically an understanding to deliver. We will look at candidates purely on what they can deliver for this team," Gaekwad said.

He also said that the committee has to look at minute details and that they have to consider the equation of the coach and support staff with the captain and the other players. He said that for a coach, man-management becomes extremely important as at the highest level, there is little one can do as far as the technique of the player is concerned.

He also said that they would speak with the players to get a sense of what they want from a coach.

"We are complete outsiders. We would love to speak to a few players to understand what they feel if the BCCI permits us. If it is not possible to speak to them, then we will go with our expert opinion like we did with the selection of the women's coach. Rest assured, we will pick the best people to enhance our (India's) performance," he concluded.