In one of the biggest developments in the recent past, former Indian captain MS Dhoni is all set to quit international cricket after India's final game at the ongoing World Cup. If India qualify for the finals and go on to win the World Cup on July 14 at the Lord's, it would be an ideal setting for a fitting farewell to one of the legends of Indian cricket.

"You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Dhoni's approach has been questioned in the ongoing World Cup

Also, the current selection committee which will stay on till the October AGM will focus on assembling a side keeping in mind the ICC World T20 in Australia next year. Hence, when the new selection committee takes over, the replacements for the shorter formats will be identified as there will still be some time left for the World T20s.

Although Dhoni has managed to score 223 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 93, there have been question marks over his intent and inability to rotate the strike in the middle overs, especially against the spinners. Also, he seems to have lost his touch to apply the finishing touches, a trait he had made it his own when he was at his pomp.

Dhoni, though, has the backing of his team and management, but at different times, has copped a lot of criticism from several former players like Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar over lack of purpose and intent.

"The team management had to take a call in 2017 after the Champions Trophy. They decided that they will invest another two years in Dhoni till the 2019 World Cup. India have reached the semi-finals despite his lukewarm performances so he has been carefully shielded," a former India player was as quoted by the PTI.

"No one can ask him to retire but obviously he has got the drift that post World Cup, things won't be the same," he further added.