One of the most high-profile cricketers to have applied for the Indian support staff positions was Jonty Rhodes. The South African legend had thrown in his hat to take up the job of Team India fielding job. However, when the names were announced, the Indian selectors decided to continue with the existing fielding coach R Sridhar.

India A and U-19 fielding coach Abhay Sharma came second while T Dilip was third. "We don't see Jonty (Rhodes) fitting in there (choice Nos 2 and 3), because those roles are more for India A level and NCA," chief selector MSK Prasad said about the selection process.

He also said that Sridhar was now one of the best fielding coaches in the world. Prasad also said Sridhar transformed the Indian team into a "wonderful fielding unit".

'No second thought with regard to Sridhar'

"Unfortunately in the World Cup, may be he (Sridhar) would not have got the desired result as there were two three-keepers in the side (and) the combinations were like that. He has transformed this side into a wonderful fielding unit. So, there is no second thought with regard to Sridhar," the chief selector said.

As per this theory, the Indian selectors were convinced that R Sridhar was the best fit for Team India fielding coach and also, Jonty Rhodes did not fit in to take up the job of India Under-19 and India A fielding coach.

In other appointments, Vikram Rathour pipped incumbent Sanjay Bangar for the post of India's batting coach, as per the recommendations made by the MSK Prasad-led selection committee. Also, Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and R Sridhar (fielding coach) were retained in their respective roles.

The candidates recommended will be finalised after meeting with BCCI executives after which contracts will be drawn out for a two-year period ending with the World T20 in 2021 in India. These come after the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian team for the same period last week.

"Vikram Rathour has got enough experience and we are convinced with his skill sets (as a coach). We will ask him to declare if he has any conflict," said BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. On Rathour replacing Bangar, Johri said, "The team management had their own views but looking ahead, we felt there should be some freshness in the support staff."