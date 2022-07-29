A massive fire gutted an open air film studio set near the Andheri Sports Complex on Friday, but there were no casualties in the incident, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze was noticed around 4.30 p.m. in the Chitrakoot Studio spread across over 5,000 square feet where a decorative set was erected, and thick clouds of smoke were seen billowing out.

Following an alert from the NDRF, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other rescue agencies rushed to spot with around 10 fire tenders to battle the conflagration, the cause of which is not clear.