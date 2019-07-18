Kapil Sharma's Oshiwara apartment in Mumbai was caught in a fire on Thursday afternoon. The apartment was on the fourth floor of a seven-storey building located near Green Park in Andheri west and was said to be empty, according to the fire department officials.

According to Mid-Day, the fire broke out in the kitchen and was doused within half an hour after the fire brigade was alerted and took control over the situation.

One of the local resident who said to have alerted the fire department told the officials that Kapil Sharma had vacated the apartment after he shifted to a nearby place.

