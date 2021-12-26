Over three dozen shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu city on late Sunday evening.

Although the reason for the devastating fire is yet to be ascertained, fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the blazes.

Initial reports suggested that fire broke out due to short-circuit in the market which was almost closed at the time of the incident.

On getting information, the police team rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services. The firefighter along with half a dozen tenders from Gandhi Nagar Fire Station reached the spot and started operation to douse the flames.

Market of migrant labourers completely gutted in fire

The fire broke out in the market of the migrant labourers. This market is situated between Trikuta Nagar, Channi Himmat, and Marble Market. The majority of shops in this market are owned by migrant labourers who have been living in adjoining localities.

A shopkeeper, who owns two readymade garment shops in the vicinity, said that the market was almost closed. "I was having dinner when I received a call about the fire in the market", he said and told that his two shops were burnt into ashes in the fire.

Reports said that no casualty or injury has been reported so far but the exact picture would emerge only after the fire will be brought under control.