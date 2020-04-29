A massive fire broke out on Wednesday (April 29) morning inside the forge and foundry division on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) campus on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru.

However, the fire has now been contained by using dry chemical fire extinguishers, HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar told a news agency.

Around eight fire tenders of HAL were present on the spot of the incident. According to the state police, any damage to property has not been reported. No casualty was reported due to the fire at the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, state police has confirmed.

Many people took to Twitter to share videos and images of the fire tragedy, saying that they can hear explosions and see sparks in the air.