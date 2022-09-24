Continuing the offensive against narco-terrorism, sleuths of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) are carrying out raids at multiple locations in central and north Kashmir since Saturday morning.

Sources said that these raids are part of the investigating agency's campaign to bust cross-border modules involved in smuggling narcotics to fund terror groups active in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the last year, security forces have busted some gangs involved in narco-terrorism. Gangs comprising narcotic smugglers and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of different terror groups are involved in collecting consignments from across the border and smuggling the same to different parts of the country.

Recently the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against the seven arrested terrorists in Handwara narco-terrorism case. NIA's chargesheet had exposed the nefarious designs of terror groups.

The deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in J&K and other parts of India was unearthed during the questioning of seven arrested accused in the Handwara narco-terrorism case.

During the investigation, it was established that the charge-sheeted accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in J&K and other parts of India in close association with operatives of banned terrorist outfits, Lashkar-E-Toiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), based across the border in Pakistan.

The funds generated were pumped for the furtherance of terrorist activity in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir through a network of overground workers ( OGWs).

SIA conducts raids in Srinagar, Budgam, and Kupwara districts

Reports said that the sleuths of the SIA along with the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in Srinagar, Budgam, and Kupwara districts.

In Srinagar, a raid is being conducted in hotel Almonds Lal Mandi in Room no 219, in which one person namely Gulzar Ahmad Mir, son of Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Kishtwar is staying. Mir is a soil assistant in the agriculture department, a news agency reported.

Another team of SIA raided the residence of Bashir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad, a resident of Batpora Kachwari in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Some suspects round-up

Sources said that some suspects were picked up by the SIA during the raids. They have been booked under relevant sections. "SIA has prepared a list of suspects involved in narco-terrorism", reports said.

SIA has found evidence about the smuggling of narcotics from across the border and generating the funds from the same for financing the terror modules, separatists, overground workers of terror outfits, and families of killed terrorists.