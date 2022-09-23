Terror modules operating from different parts of the world are desperately trying to revive terrorism in Punjab with the help of Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency ISI.

During the last 15 days, Punjab Police have arrested nearly half a dozen terrorists who were assigned the job to execute terror attacks in this peaceful state to create fear among the masses in the direction of their mentors sitting abroad.

Punjab Police on Friday foiled a possible terror attack by arresting two terrorists of the ISI-backed module operating from abroad and recovered one AK-56 rifle from their possession.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Daljit Singh and Gurbaksh Singh, who were in touch with Canada-based gangster Lakhir Singh alias Landa, Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, and Italy-based terrorist Harpreet Singh Happy.

"It is a major success for Punjab Police because terrorists arrested with weapons were planning to execute some attacks", Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Earlier on September 8, Punjab Police busted an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Lakhir Singh alias Landa and Harvinder Singh Rinda by arresting three terrorists involved in this module.

Police have also identified at least another 25 accomplices who were aiding them in carrying out illegal activities across Punjab and adjoining states.

With the arrest of all accused investigation wrapped up in the Amritsar IED case

"Punjab Police wrapped up the investigation of Amritsar IED case with the arrest of main accused Yuvraj Sabharwal who retrieved and planted IED on directions of Lakhbir Landa. Major blow to ISI-backed terror networks and another step in making Punjab safe", DGP Punjab said.

Eight accused were involved in connection with the planting of an IED under Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh's SUV. The evil design to bomb the car was executed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda and Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhwinder Singh alias Landa.

Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda and Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhwinder Singh aka Landa were in close contact with the two terrorists Harpal Singh and Fatehdeep Singh arrested in this case.

Punjab Police busted two major operations:



1️⃣ #ISI-backed terror module operated by Lakhbir Landa & Harvinder Rinda.



2️⃣ Solved Investigation of Amritsar #IED case with arrest of main accused Yuvraj Sabharwal. pic.twitter.com/bhW47ComUG — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 23, 2022

They got the IED smuggled from Pakistan and handed it over to those who planted the same. They reportedly received Rs 12 lakh to carry out the blast

Landa's name had earlier cropped in the rocket-propelled grenade attack at the state intelligence office in Mohali on May 9. Landa is currently facing over 20 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempted murder, and under the NDPS Act.