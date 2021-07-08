A massive blast rocked the city of Dubai on Wednesday night. The residents in many parts of the UAE city heard a loud explosion and shockwaves were felt miles away from the Port of Jabel Ali, where the blast took place.

According to Dubai Media Office, the fire broke out in a container inside a ship docked at the Jabel Ali Port. The cause of the blast is unknown, but the fiery explosion sent shockwaves as far as 25 km away from the port. No casualties were reported at the port, which is one of the busiest and largest ports in the world.

Soon after the fire broke out, the Dubai civil defense officials jumped into action. The fire was brought under control and the cooling process was underway.

Videos in circulation

The explosion was filmed by residents, showing the fiery blaze mushroom sent into the sky. The aftermath of the explosion, as seen in some videos, showed charred containers, ashes and debris all over. The Dubai police said the container was carrying highly inflammable material but did not elaborate further.

Big explosion at Dubai’s Jebel Ali port, heard across south Dubai, likely a ship container. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/b8g0Ow5uaf — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 7, 2021