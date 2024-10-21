Mass rapist comment: K'taka HC quashes PIL against Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka High Court has dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in connection with the alleged derogatory remarks against former MP Prajwal Revanna.

After dismissing the case on Monday, the High Court has also fined the petitioner with Rs 25,000.

The division bench headed by Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Arvind passed the order. The All India Dalit Action Committee has filed a petition against Rahul Gandhi.

"We are not talking about the merit and eligibility of Rahul Gandhi's speech. The subject should not be a matter under the Public Interest Litigation," the bench opined while passing the order dismissing the petition.

Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha election campaign while delivering the speech made alleged objectionable remarks. Addressing a huge gathering referring to the sensational sex video scam stated that "Prajwal Revanna is a mass rapist" and further alleged that "Prajwal Revanna has raped 400 women".

The Dalit Action Committee has filed a petition against Rahul Gandhi that he had humiliated and hurt the dignity of women from the Hassan district. The committee had also claimed that the statement was unconstitutional.

It was alleged that the speeches were made by Rahul Gandhi at Shivamogga and Raichur on May 2 which went to polls on May 7.

Chi Na Ramu, who is national president of the All India Dalit Action Committee, alleged that until now no proof of any rape had been found, nor were any complaints made by the women about what Rahul Gandhi had claimed.

Chi Na Ramu asked for action to be taken against Rahul Gandhi as per law and demanded that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for making the statement about 400 mass rapes.

The counsel had argued that Hassan was a small city and people were affected by the "hate speech".

"Every household is doubting the other household now,' the counsel observed.

The PIL sought legal action against Rahul Gandhi for alleged "hate speech" resulting in outraging the modesty of women and showing "disrespect" to the Constitution.

The petition also sought Rahul Gandhi to issue an unconditional apology to the women of Hassan for issuing unconstitutional remarks and also it demanded that token costs on Rahul Gandhi for gross misuse of public post breach of public trust and Constitutional provisions.

