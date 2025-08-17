Mass grave case: BJP delegation visits Dharmasthala, demands CM's apology

A significant political event unfolded as a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including MLAs, MPs, and MLCs, visited the Dharmasthala pilgrimage center in Karnataka. This visit was part of the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign, organized to protest against the alleged misinformation surrounding a purported mass grave case. The BJP leaders, led by state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, sought the blessings of Lord Manjunatha Swamy and engaged in discussions with Dharmadhikari and BJP Rajya Sabha member D. Veerendra Heggade regarding the ongoing controversy.

The BJP's primary demand was for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to issue a public apology to the millions of devotees for the government's perceived inaction in curbing the spread of false propaganda. The party also challenged Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to reveal the alleged conspiracy against Dharmasthala, as he had previously claimed. The BJP's campaign, launched on a Saturday morning, saw a convoy of leaders, including Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath, arriving in Dharmasthala from Bengaluru in 300 cars.

During a media interaction in Dharmasthala, Vijayendra emphasized, "I urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to apologize to the people of the state for failing to stop the false propaganda in this regard. The BJP is not doing politics over this issue. There is a conspiracy to hurt the religious sentiments of crores of devotees who have faith in Lord Manjunatha and Annappa Swamy of Dharmasthala."

BJP's Call for Government Accountability

Vijayendra further highlighted two critical points for the media's attention. Firstly, he noted that Mangaluru District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under pressure from Leftist groups. Secondly, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had mentioned a significant conspiracy behind the mass grave case. "The reason why we are here is because, under the pretext of investigation, a defamatory campaign is being carried out. Who should have stopped this propaganda? It was the responsibility of the state government. By failing to curb the false propaganda, the state government has committed a crime," Vijayendra asserted.

The BJP leaders reiterated their support for the SIT probe, provided it is conducted transparently. They demanded that the government present the interim report in the Assembly and conduct a thorough investigation into the false propaganda being spread about the holy shrine. "We have met Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade. He, too, conveyed that he welcomed the SIT probe. Though he did not speak about the social media propaganda, he is deeply hurt. Our main objective is to preserve the Hindu religion and heritage. We also want to ensure that the feelings of crores of devotees are not hurt," Vijayendra stated.

Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, echoed these sentiments, saying, "We have met Veerendra Heggade, and he is hurt by these developments. The devotees of Dharmasthala share the same pain. The fact is that nothing has been found here, and the allegations have turned out to be false. Devotees believe that this is a conspiracy and that the state government has joined hands with Leftist forces. We cannot tolerate attempts to damage the reputation of Dharmasthala and hurt devotees. It is in this context that we have come here. We stand firmly with the Dharmasthala pilgrimage center."

The BJP's visit to Dharmasthala comes amidst a backdrop of political tension between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. The ongoing excavation in Dharmasthala, based on allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials, particularly of young women and girls over the past two decades, has sparked a verbal duel between the two parties. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has termed the BJP's visit as politically motivated, while Home Minister G Parameshwara has promised to make a detailed statement in the Assembly, following BJP's demand for clarity on the excavation.

The BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign is seen as a strategic move to counter the alleged misinformation and protect the religious sentiments of the devotees. "About 35 to 40 BJP MLAs will also join us tomorrow, and together we will pray to God," a BJP leader mentioned, highlighting the party's commitment to the cause.